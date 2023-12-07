Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Amazon ditches Venmo

Amazon ditches Venmo

Shares in PayPal fell on Thursday after Amazon said it was removing Venmo as a payment option.

“Due to recent changes," Venmo will no longer be accepted on Amazon from 10 January, says Venmo on its site. However, Amazon will still accept Venmo debit and credit cards.

Amazon only added Venmo - which has around 90 million users - last October. At the time, the e-commerce giant said "our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer".

Amazon has not provided an explanation for the reversal but a Venmo spokesperson told CNBC: "We have a strong relationship with Amazon and look forward to continuing to build on it."

Shares in Venmo parent PayPal slid more than two per cent in afternoon trading.

