News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Amazon Pay adds Affirm BNPL option

Amazon Pay adds Affirm BNPL option

US merchants that use Amazon Pay can now offer their customers instalment payment options thanks to a deal with BNPL outfit Affirm.

Amazon has been offering Affirm pay-over-time options to US customers on its site and app since 2021. Now it is providing Amazon Pay merchants the chance to offer the same.

Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout offers bi-weekly and monthly pay-over-time options side-by-side at checkout. Customers who click the Amazon Pay button on a participating retailer’s site at checkout can select Affirm as their payment method, and go through a real-time approval process with no impact to their credit score.

Amazon Pay merchants, including Casper, USA Berkey Filters, and UltraSabers, have already integrated the Affirm offering.

“We know customers want convenient and flexible payment options—whether they’re checking out on Amazon.com or using Amazon Pay,” says Omar Soudodi, director, Amazon Pay. “With Affirm on Amazon Pay, merchants can offer a pay-over-time option to their existing customers and have another way to reach new customers.”

