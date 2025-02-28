/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Lloyds, TSB, Halifax, and Nationwide among UK banks down on payday

British banks TSB, Bank of Scotland, Nationwide Building Society, Halifax, Lloyds and First Direct have reported problems for customers making payments this morning.

  2 Be the first to comment

Lloyds, TSB, Halifax, and Nationwide among UK banks down on payday

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

There has been a surge of complaints from customers of these lenders online reporting technical problems, cited on outage-tracking website Downdetector. Downdetector reported over 4,400 Lloyds customers faced registering issues after 8 am, and 3,600 Halifax users.

Halifax and Bank of Scotland are a art of Lloyds Banking Group. 

Nationwide’s service status page confirmed that payments to and from accounts are delayed and in queue, and that customers can send money but it may not go through directly. It also clarified that moving money between accounts, using cards online, and direct debit services are still running.

A Nationwide spokesperson provided a statement on the issues: “We’ve identified an issue that was causing a delay to some incoming and outgoing payments. We’re now processing the queued payments, although we ask customers to bear with us as we complete their transactions. There is no need for people to resend payments. We apologise for an inconvenience caused.

“Customers can continue to make faster payments, use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the Internet Bank and Banking App and withdraw cash from ATMs.”

On their site, First Direct states that online payments are currently unavailable.

Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and TSB have taken to X responding to the payments issues.

This is the second month in a row where major banks were facing payments issues on payday, the same occurring with Barclays, Lloyds, Capital One, and Halifax at the end of January.

Update: As of 12:00 PM GMT, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson has confirmed that the delays have been resolved, and online banking is operating as usual. 

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Are you ready for CBPR+? Accelerating modernisation and efficiency through ISO 20022
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of Scotland First Direct Halifax Group Lloyds Banking Group Nationwide TSB

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

branch banking social media ux

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

HSBC back up after outage

/retail

Barclays suffers major app outage on pay day

/retail

Capital One customers hit by outage

/retail

Multiple UK banks hit by app outage spikes

[New Report] Confirmation of Payee progress and APP fraud mitigation: Where are we now?Finextra Promoted[New Report] Confirmation of Payee progress and APP fraud mitigation: Where are we now?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept