Lloyds, TSB, Halifax, and Nationwide among UK banks down on payday

British banks TSB, Bank of Scotland, Nationwide Building Society, Halifax, Lloyds and First Direct have reported problems for customers making payments this morning.

2

There has been a surge of complaints from customers of these lenders online reporting technical problems, cited on outage-tracking website Downdetector. Downdetector reported over 4,400 Lloyds customers faced registering issues after 8 am, and 3,600 Halifax users.

Halifax and Bank of Scotland are a art of Lloyds Banking Group.

Nationwide’s service status page confirmed that payments to and from accounts are delayed and in queue, and that customers can send money but it may not go through directly. It also clarified that moving money between accounts, using cards online, and direct debit services are still running.

A Nationwide spokesperson provided a statement on the issues: “We’ve identified an issue that was causing a delay to some incoming and outgoing payments. We’re now processing the queued payments, although we ask customers to bear with us as we complete their transactions. There is no need for people to resend payments. We apologise for an inconvenience caused.

“Customers can continue to make faster payments, use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the Internet Bank and Banking App and withdraw cash from ATMs.”

On their site, First Direct states that online payments are currently unavailable.

Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and TSB have taken to X responding to the payments issues.

We know some of our customers are having issues logging on to online banking and our app. We're sorry for this and we're working to have everything back to normal. — Bank of Scotland (@BankofScotland) February 28, 2025

We are aware that some of our customers are having issues logging on to our mobile app, and internet banking. We apologise for this and are working hard to resolve it - and will share an update as soon as possible. — TSB (@TSB) February 28, 2025

We know some of our customers are having issues logging on to online banking and our app. We're sorry for this and we're working to have everything back to normal. — Lloyds (@LloydsBank) February 28, 2025

We know some of our customers are having issues logging on to online banking and our app. We're sorry for this and we're working to have everything back to normal. — Halifax (@HalifaxBank) February 28, 2025

This is the second month in a row where major banks were facing payments issues on payday, the same occurring with Barclays, Lloyds, Capital One, and Halifax at the end of January.

Update: As of 12:00 PM GMT, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson has confirmed that the delays have been resolved, and online banking is operating as usual.