HSBC back up after outage

HSBC suffered a major outage on Tuesday afternoon that has hit mobile and online banking in the UK.

  0

Troubleshooting Website DownDetector has reported a sudden spike in reports of problems at the bank from about 15.20.

Customers have resorted to social media to find out what is going on, with no planned maintenance scheduled by the bank.

HSBC has confirmed the issues in a message posted on X:


The downtime comes at an acutely embarrassing moment for the bank - the day after politicians requested information on the impact of IT failures following a three-day outage on pay day at Barclays Bank last week.

Update: 

In a statement to Finextra at 17.45, HSBC says: "Online and Mobile banking services are back up and running following an earlier intermittent issue. Debit and credit cards, digital wallet, and ATMs continue to work as usual. Thanks for your patience, and we're sorry for any inconvenience."

 

 

