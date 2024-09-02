Multiple UK banks hit by app outage spikes

Lloyds Bank is facing multiple complaints from customers related to an apparent failure of its online banking app.

Online outage monitor Down Detector received over 600 reports from Lloyds Bank users from 8am this morning with many complaining that they could not see any transactions in the app.



Lloyds acknowledged the issue in a post on Twitter.

We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions. We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon. — Lloyds Bank (@LloydsBank) September 2, 2024

The problem follows a technical glitch with NatWest's banking app on Friday that left some customers unable to make payments or fund transfers.



Down Detector this morning is showing similar spikes about technical issues with banking apps from Virgin Money and Nationwide amid ongoing problems with the NatWest app.