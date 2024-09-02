/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Multiple UK banks hit by app outage spikes

Lloyds Bank is facing multiple complaints from customers related to an apparent failure of its online banking app.

Be the first to comment

Multiple UK banks hit by app outage spikes

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Online outage monitor Down Detector received over 600 reports from Lloyds Bank users from 8am this morning with many complaining that they could not see any transactions in the app.

Lloyds acknowledged the issue in a post on Twitter.

The problem follows a technical glitch with NatWest's banking app on Friday that left some customers unable to make payments or fund transfers.

Down Detector this morning is showing similar spikes about technical issues with banking apps from Virgin Money and Nationwide amid ongoing problems with the NatWest app.

Sponsored [Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Lloyds Banking Group Nationwide NatWest Virgin Money

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bankFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept