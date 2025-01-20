/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Capital One customers hit by outage

Capital One says an issue with a third-party vendor that left some customers unable to access their accounts has been fixed.

  1 Be the first to comment

Capital One customers hit by outage

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Customers began reporting issues on Thursday as the firm struggled with payment processing and deposits for some of its consumer, small business and commercial clients.

The problems continued into Friday, with Capital One on social media blaming a "technical issue" with a vendor.

According to CNN, the vendor is FIS Global, which says that a power outage knocked systems offline.

Capital One finally confirmed that services had been restored on Sunday morning, telling customers: "We sincerely apologise for how frustrating this experience has been."

It was a bad week for Capital One, which was also sued by the CFPB, accused of cheating millions of consumers out of more than $2 billion in interest.

Sponsored New Report – The Future of AI in Financial Services 2025
 

Share

1
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Capital One

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the futureFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the future

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept