Citi invests in mortgage infrastructure platform Pylon

Citi has invested in programmatic mortgage infrastructure provider Pylon. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2022, Pylon has built a platform that delivers programmatic originations and capital through enterprise-grade APIs. The company serves businesses across wealth management, homebuilding, servicers, banks, and select lenders.



In addition to the investment, Citi and Pylon are working to integrate the liquidity offered by the bank's mortgage trading desk directly into the vendor's platform. This will effectively provide Pylon customers with direct access to Citi's institutional-grade products and rates.



Trent Hedge, CEO, Pylon, says: "Our connectivity with Citi's mortgage trading desk delivers the same unobstructed access to Wall Street that was previously only available to the largest market participants."