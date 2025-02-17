Lloyds drives gamified education for young people in partnership with Doshi

Lloyds Bank is working with fintech Doshi to deliver a gamified financial education platform with rewards-based engagement for students and young people.

Under the programme, students can choose personalised learning paths, earn points by completing lessons, quizzes, and challenges, and redeem rewards like gift cards from top retailers.



The platform also introduces AI-based learning experiences, including an interactive assistant, to keep students engaged and motivated.



"Our partnership with Doshi allows us to maximise our reach and enhance engagement with students and young people," says Tamara Van Den Ban, propositions director at Lloyds Banking Group. "By focusing on financial education from a young age, customers are empowered to better understand the world around them and be set up to make financial decisions at key life moments.”



The collaboration emerged from the Lloyds Launch Innovation Programme, which is dedicated to supporting fintech partnerships that drive innovation in financial services. The programme offers fintechs the opportunity to address key strategic challenges by collaborating with business subject matter experts to refine ideas and test them through a proof of concept.



The initial partnership between Doshi and Lloyds will last for up to six months and is focused on 18-24 year old. Initially, customers will be made aware of the partnership via a Lloyds email to existing customers.



"Our partnership with Lloyds brings us one step closer to making financial education accessible and engaging to anyone with a smartphone," says Daniel Rose, CEO and founder of Doshi. "Together, we aim to inspire financial confidence through modern, gamified experiences that meet them where they are."