Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa in talks over $100m funding round - Sky News

Zopa in talks over $100m funding round - Sky News

UK digital challenger Zopa is in talks to raise $100 million in what could be its final funding round before going public, according to Sky News.

The bank is in talks with new and existing shareholders about the raise, which would value it slightly higher than its £750 million valuation at a £220 million round last October.

Having made its name as a P2P lending pioneer, Zopa pivoted two years ago to become a traditional bank, hitting profitability this April and the £2 billion deposit mark in August.

Long-rumoured to be preparing an IPO, it has turned to investors for what is expected to be a final capital injection to fund expansion, says Sky, citing sources.

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure[Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Zopa bank passes £2 billion in deposits
/retail

Zopa bank passes £2 billion in deposits

Zopa hits profitability ahead of planned move into BNPL market
/retail

Zopa hits profitability ahead of planned move into BNPL market

Zopa quits P2P lending

07 Dec 2021

Zopa raises £220 million in pre-IPO funding round

19 Oct 2021

Zopa secures UK banking licence

24 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  3. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  4. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  5. Bank North goes to the wall

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line