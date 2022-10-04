Zopa in talks over $100m funding round - Sky News

UK digital challenger Zopa is in talks to raise $100 million in what could be its final funding round before going public, according to Sky News.

The bank is in talks with new and existing shareholders about the raise, which would value it slightly higher than its £750 million valuation at a £220 million round last October.



Having made its name as a P2P lending pioneer, Zopa pivoted two years ago to become a traditional bank, hitting profitability this April and the £2 billion deposit mark in August.



Long-rumoured to be preparing an IPO, it has turned to investors for what is expected to be a final capital injection to fund expansion, says Sky, citing sources.