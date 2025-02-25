Taurus launches private token standard for banks

Swiss blockchain startup Taurus has released what it describes as an open-source token standard for debt and equity transactions in a move designed to boost the digital assets market.

The standard, developed in partnership with the Aztec Foundation, will enable banks to issue tokenised versions of financial instruments on public or permisisonless blockchains while also providing some privacy for users in compliance with securities regulations.

Taurus has worked with a number of investment banks and custodians, such as State Street anbd Deutsche Bank, providing the infrastructure for the banks to offer digital assets trading to its clients.

According to Taurus chief security officer JP Aumasson, the launch of the standard will help tokenisation unlock its "immense potential" as a means of investment.

"By enabling private, compliant transfers, we bridge the gap between institutional needs and decentralised technologies," he said.

“Privacy is foundational for financial institutions to adopt blockchain technology at scale," added Arnaud Schenk, Aztec Foundation executive director and board member.

"A fully private CMTAT standard as implemented by Taurus represents an important milestone for the industry and demonstrates how on-chain programs can meet both institutional and regulatory requirements."