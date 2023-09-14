Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Taurus

Deutsche Bank to handle client crypto assets with Taurus

Deutsche Bank to handle client crypto assets with Taurus

Deutsche bank has enlisted the support of Swiss crypto infrastructure firm Taurus to manage cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, and digital currencies on behalf of its institutional clients.

Deutsche Bank in June signalled its intention to push into the crypto sector when it applied for regulatory approval to operate a custody service for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

This was preceded by its participation in February in a $65 million Series B funding round in Taurus, alongside Credit Suisse Pictet group and Arab Bank Switzerland.

Founded in 2018, Taurus provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody, and trade digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs, and digital currencies.

As part of the collaboration, Deutsche Bank will integrate Taurus’ technology to establish digital asset custody and tokenization services.

“As the digital asset space is expected to encompass trillions of dollars of assets, it’s bound to be seen as one of the priorities for investors and corporations alike. As such, custodians must start adapting to support their clients,” says Paul Maley, global head of securities services. “This is why we are excited to partner with Taurus, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider with a proven track record and extensive expertise in the crypto and tokenization space.”

Related News
Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence
/wholesale

Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence

Banks lead $65 million investment in crypto-infrastructure firm Taurus
/crypto

Banks lead $65 million investment in crypto-infrastructure firm Taurus

Deutsche Bank's Blue Water Fintech Lab rolls out first commercial product

16 Jan

Deutsche Bank partners NVIDIA for AI push

07 Dec 2022

Caceis recruits Taurus for digital custody offering

27 Jun 2022

Deutsche Bank and FinLync enable real-time treasury for corporates

20 May 2022

Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

17 May 2021

  1. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  2. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

