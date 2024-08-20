/cryptocurrency

State Street selects Taurus to grow digital assets business

State Street is to add tokenization and digital custody services to its digital assets business through a deal with infrastructure provider Taurus.

The collaboration comes at a time when institutional interest in digital assets is at an all-time high.

Donna Milrod, State Street’s chief product officer and head of Digital Asset Solutions, says the firm is committed to providing its clients with best-in-class solutions for this emerging space:

“The collaboration with Taurus underscores our ongoing commitment to further establishing ourselves as leaders in this growing asset class, and this important announcement only enhances our ambition to deliver to our clients an amazing digital asset experience,” she says.

Under the agreement, State Street will apply Taurus’ integrated, custody, tokenization and node-management technology to automate the issuance and servicing of digital assets, including digital securities and fund management vehicles.

The Wall Street bank will take on a trio of products, Taurus-Protect, Taurus-CapitalL, which streamlines the process of creating and managing tokenized assets throughout their lifecycle, and Taurus-EXxplorer, which provides blockchain connectivity to dozens of different blockchain protocols.

Lamine Brahimi, co-founder and managing partner of Taurus, comments: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by State Street as a strategic partner for custody and tokenization and are excited about our collaboration and the opportunity to introduce innovative digital asset products and services to the industry.”

