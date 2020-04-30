Digital asset firm Taurus closes Series A funding round

Swiss digital asset and blockchain infrastructure startup Taurus Group has closed a multi-million dollar Series A funding round led by Arab Bank Switzerland.

Wealth manager Lombard Odier, real-estate group Investis and the Tezos Foundation joined the round, which is in the eight-digit Swiss franc region.



Founded in 2018 by financial services industry veterans, Taurus offers technology that promises to help banks, asset managers and stock exchanges with trading and storing digital assets.



The firm plans to use the funding to build out its engineering team and expand into new markets, beginning with London, Paris and Frankfurt.



Sebastien Dessimoz, co-founder, Taurus, says: "We see significant opportunities, shared by many of our clients, in digitizing the private markets' value chain which is mostly paper based today. We believe we have built one of the most powerful platforms in the world to do so, from issuance to custody to transfer, leveraging distributed ledger and smart contracts technologies.



"We look forward to accelerating our innovation pipeline that will further open new business opportunities to our clients and partners in Switzerland and abroad."