Nomura-backed Komainu raises $75 million in bitcoin

Komainu, a regulated digital asset services provider and custodian backed by Nomura, has sealed a $75 million investment from Blockstream capital.

The funding transaction is novel in that it is funded in bitcoin with appropriate hedging and risk management. Komainu has established its own Bitcoin Treasury to manage the cryptocurrency.



The investment will be used to scale the business and for the adoption and integration of Blockstream technologies,



Komainu will use Blockstream's Liquid Network to dramatically cut the time for its off-exchange margining & settlement system, Komainu Connect, from hours to minutes, Blockstream’s AMP technology will also be deployed to automate Komainu's support for tokenization and trustless trading solutions.



Komainu will additionally integrate other technologies and services developed by Blockstream's enterprise HSM wallet, in order to provide institutional clients with a broader range of bank-grade digital asset services.



Paul Frost-Smith, Co-CEO at Komainu, says: “This partnership with Blockstream will transform the services we are able to offer and enhance our customer experience on many levels. Having a closely-aligned technology partner like Blockstream, one of the original visionaries in the digital assets ecosystem, is testament to our determination to become the go-to provider of digital asset services for bitcoin and the institutional market, as well as increasing institutional adoption.”