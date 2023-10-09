Komainu scores FCA crypto registration

Komainu, a digital asset custodian joint venture between Nomura, CoinShares, and Ledger, has secured crypto registration from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

The business has received the green light to register as a custodian wallet provider under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information of the Payer) regulations 2017.



This means that Komainu can offer crypto-custody services in the UK, including collateral management services. The firm is already regulated in Jersey, Singapore, Dubai and Italy.



Founded in 2018, Komainu already holds billions of dollars in assets under custody from asset managers, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.



Nicolas Bertrand, CEO, Komainu, says: “We are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing digital asset ecosystem in the UK, and other key jurisdictions, and remain committed to our growth plans.”