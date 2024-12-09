/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut applies for banking licence in New Zealand

Revolut has applied to become a registered bank in New Zealand.

  0 Be the first to comment

Revolut applies for banking licence in New Zealand

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Since launching in New Zealand in 2023, Revolut has seen strong growth momentum, with over NZ$350M in transactions processed to date. The global super-app has also delivered 18 products and features over the past 17 months, including spending limit notifications, split bills alongside transaction accounts and competitive FX rates.

A banking licence will give the firm the ability to take on incumbent financial institutions by offering interest-bearing savings products and a broader range of credit options.

Georgia Grange, head of New Zealand at Revolut says: "Underserved for decades, Kiwis have had to put up with a lack of innovation, core functionality and high fees. Revolut is here to change that. Receiving a banking license will allow Revolut to become the first global digital bank in New Zealand and will drive much needed competition across the industry. We look forward to working with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on our application.”

Sponsored [Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the US
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Revolut

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Revolut preps AI assistant, ATMs and mortgages for 2025

/regulation

Revolut scores UK trading licence

/crypto

Revolut to ship crypto exchange to 30 EU markets

/security

Revolut tops fraud leaderboard by a country mile

/payments

Revolut doubles down on B2B with launch of POS Terminal for larger businesses

/markets

Revolut bags investment from UAE sovereign fund

[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming MandatesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept