/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut bags investment from UAE sovereign fund

Challenger bank Revolut has seen its valuation rise to $45bn after Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund acquired a stake in the company.

Be the first to comment

Revolut bags investment from UAE sovereign fund

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to the Financial Times, the deal will see Revolut founder Nik Storonsky collect a minimum of $200m.

Revolut employees sold $500m worth of shares in August with Storonsky accounting for around half of the share sale. 

Mubadala was one of the investors to purchase the shares, along with DI Capital Partners, Tiger Global and Coatue, although it is not clear how many shares Mubadala purchased or the size of its stake. 

The investment comes at a time when Mubadala is focused on European deals having completed at least 28 in the last five years, accounting for a fifth of global transactions. 

Meanwhile, Revolut recently received a UK banking licence after a three-year wait and also announced a plan to focus more on business banking.

Revolut has also started to apply for banking licences in the Middle East in recent weeks.  

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments Technology

Share

 
 
 
 
1

Related Company

Revolut Mubadala

Channels

/retail banking /financial inclusion /payments /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

Related news

/startups

Revolut’s Storonsky sells $300 million in company stock

/wholesale

Revolut doubles down on B2B market opportunity

/crypto

Revolut rolls out virtual crypto payment cards

/regulation

Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

/retail

Revolut soars to record profit

/startups

Revolut seeks $40bn valuation through share sale – FT

[Webinar] SEPA Inst Mandate: Impacts on Day 1, Day 90 – and beyond?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] SEPA Inst Mandate: Impacts on Day 1, Day 90 – and beyond?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept