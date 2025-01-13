Standard Chartered launches due diligence startup for carbon markets

SC Ventures, the fintech invesment and incubation arm of Standard Chartered, has collaborated with the startup studio of French multinational utility Engie Group, to launch Qatalyst, a due diligence platform for carbon finance markets.

Incubated and developed in collaboration with carbon teams from both Engie and Standard Chartered, Qatalyst aims to simplify the identification, due diligence and oversight of carbon abatement projects.



“There are several levels of due diligence that the Qatalyst platform supports,” says Poyan Rajamand, founder of Qatalyst. “We have an enterprise-grade solution that expedites carbon credit project assessments to support objective, transparent data-driven decisions.”



The platform helps to improve investment workflow, manage documentation, exchange information and decision making, while getting first-hand insights from both companies and recorded consent from indigenous community members for the project to proceed,



Harald Eltvedt, SC Ventures member and a director of Qatalyst, states: “Qatalyst is working to ensure the credibility of carbon abatement projects by leveraging new technology such as AI-enabled tools, to help investors understand a project is a sound investment, whilst providing the carbon impact promise."



January has been a busy month for the SC Ventures startup team. Qatalyst comes off the production line just weeks after the incubation factory launched Labamu, an invoicing and billing platform for SMEs in Apac.