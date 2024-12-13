Standard Chartered inks reserve management deal for Paxos stablecoins

Standard Chartered has agreed a deal to provide cash management, trading, and custody services for Paxos stablecoins.
The reserve management deal covers Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, and Lift Dollar (USDL), the dollar-backed stablecoin regulated in Abu Dhabi.
Standard Chartered will support Paxos’ global tokenisation platform by offering integration with a comprehensive suite of banking capabilities across transaction banking, financial markets, and securities services.
Adam Ackermann, head, treasury and portfolio management, Paxos, says: "Standard Chartered’s commitment to risk management, compliance and operational efficiency across its world-class banking solutions is critical to Paxos as a regulated stablecoin issuer."
John Collura, Standard Chartered, adds: "By providing robust cash management, trading, and custody services, we’re enabling the next generation of secure and regulated digital assets solutions that drive global adoption and economic inclusion."