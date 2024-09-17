Standard Chartered invests in crypto-asset platform One Trading

Standard Chartered's investment arm, SC Ventures, has joined a funding round for European crypto-asset exchange One Trading.

The round also saw existing investor MiddleGame Ventures increase its stake and participation from SpeedInvest.



The funding comes shortly after the Dutch financial market regulator granted One Trading an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) License, which establishes the firm as a MiFID II trading venue.



The license means that One Trading is the only crypto perpetual futures trading venue in the EU and the first cash-settled perpetuals platform in Europe, including the UK. One Trading is also the first regulated derivatives exchange in Europe which will be accessible to retail clients.



Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures, says: “Financial innovation should not come at the cost of consumer protection, that’s why we are glad to see One Trading receiving the OTF License. We congratulate the team on becoming the first MiFID II trading venue for crypto perpetual futures in the EU.



“We look forward to One Trading providing much needed infrastructure to all participants in the EU and further afield.”



Standard Chartered has made a host of moves in the crypto space, this month launching a digital asset custody service in the UAE.