WhatsApp Pay made available to all Indian users

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been given the greenlight to roll out its P2P payments service to all of its Indian users.

Tapping into India's Unified Payments Interface, WhatsApp Pay makes it possible for people to send money directly to family, friends, and loved ones from the contacts menu.



The service launched in 2020 but the National Payments Corporation of India mandated a phased rollout, initially limiting it to 40 million users before an increase to 100 million in 2022.



Now, the NPCI has removed the limit with immediate effect, meaning that WhatsApp Pay can be used by all of the app's 500 million-strong Indian customer base.