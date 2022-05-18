Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

Meta's WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

WhatsApp is introducing a P2P payments option in the contact card of the messaging system in India and Brazil

The new pay button feature makes it possible for people to send money directly to family, friends, and loved ones from the contacts menu.

Stephane Kasriel, head of commerce and financial technologies at Meta, says: “We’re always working on new ways to unlock the potential of payments on WhatsApp. By adding a Pay button to the contact card on WhatsApp, we hope to make sending payments even more intuitive.

"With payments on WhatsApp, people can send money to friends and family right where they chat, securely and with no fees."

