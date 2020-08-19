Indian competition watchdog dismisses case against WhatsApp payments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a case accusing WhatsApp of abusing its dominate market position in messaging to move into the country's payments space.

The CCI says it did not find that Facebook-owned WhatsApp was in contravention of antitrust laws.



WhatsApp's payments feature is still in beta in India, limited to less than one per cent of its customers in the country.



The firm also told the CCI that users are not required to register for the payments service in order to use the main messaging service.



WhatsApp began testing P2P payments in India in 2018 but has yet to secure clearance for a full launch.



Recently, the firm launched payments in Brazil only to be shut down by the central bank within ten days over competition issues.