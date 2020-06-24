Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Central do Brasil Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Instant Messaging Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazil Central Bank ices Facebook&#39;s WhatsApp payment service

Brazil Central Bank ices Facebook's WhatsApp payment service

The central bank of Brazil has suspended Facebook's WhatsApp payment service within ten days of its roll out, citing competition issues in the mobile payment space.

In a statement, the central bank said it was taking the decision to “preserve an adequate competitive environment” and to ensure “functioning of a payment system that’s interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap.”

The injunction demands that Visa and Mastercard suspend launching payments and transfers on WhatsApp, or cease such operations immediately.

The central bank also stated that it hadn't had the opportunity to analyse the P2P messaging system in advance of its roll out.

WhatsApp began testing P2P payments in India in 2018 but Brazil, where the messaging service has 120 million users, became the first country to get a nationwide rollout.

Banco Central do Brasil's pushback is a serious blow to Facebook's ambitions in the payment space, and mirrors the firm's difficulties in gaining regulatory approval in the vast Indian marketplace.

Related Companies

Banco Central do Brasil Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Instant Messaging Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments Moderniza[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil
/payments

WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Calibra rebrands as Novi in preparation for digital currency roll out
/crypto

Calibra rebrands as Novi in preparation for digital currency roll out

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps

12 Nov 2019

Facebook readies WhatsApp Pay for Indian launch

26 Jul 2019

Facebook chooses London for WhatsApp payments push

08 May 2019

Belfius brings Messenger and WhatsApp P2P payments to Belgium

01 Feb 2018

India's Paytm to take on WhatsApp with messaging service

01 Aug 2017

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

  4. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  5. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data