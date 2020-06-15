WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Facebook has launched its WhatsApp payments service in Brazil, enabling people to send money and make purchases from within the chat app.

WhatsApp began testing P2P payments in India in 2018 but Brazil, where the messaging service has 120 million users, becomes the first country to get a nationwide rollout.



To begin with, Brazilians can link Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi, with processing from Cielo.



In a Facebook post, Marc Zuckerberg says: "We're making sending and receiving money as easy as sharing photos."



People can send money to contacts without leaving their chat and also make payments for products to small businesses. To authorise transactions, senders enter a six digit PIN or use their fingerprint.



It is free to send money or make a purchase on WhatsApp but businesses will pay a processing fee.



The service uses Facebook Pay, which was introduced last year to help consolidate payments services across the social media giant's various platforms.