Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Visa Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Facebook has launched its WhatsApp payments service in Brazil, enabling people to send money and make purchases from within the chat app.

WhatsApp began testing P2P payments in India in 2018 but Brazil, where the messaging service has 120 million users, becomes the first country to get a nationwide rollout.

To begin with, Brazilians can link Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi, with processing from Cielo.

In a Facebook post, Marc Zuckerberg says: "We're making sending and receiving money as easy as sharing photos."

People can send money to contacts without leaving their chat and also make payments for products to small businesses. To authorise transactions, senders enter a six digit PIN or use their fingerprint.

It is free to send money or make a purchase on WhatsApp but businesses will pay a processing fee.

The service uses Facebook Pay, which was introduced last year to help consolidate payments services across the social media giant's various platforms.

Related Companies

MasterCard Visa Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
Facebook makes e-commerce play with Shops
/payments

Facebook makes e-commerce play with Shops

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps
/payments

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps

Facebook readies WhatsApp Pay for Indian launch

26 Jul 2019

WhatsApp makes P2P payments play in India

04 Apr 2017

Trending

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  5. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020