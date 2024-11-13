Revolut to ship crypto exchange to 30 EU markets

Revolut is expanding its crypto exchange Revolut X to 30 European markets after a successful debut in the UK.

Revolut says tens of thousands of traders have used the exchange in the UK since it went live in May, gaining access to over 200 digital tokens with zero fees for limit orders and a 0.09% fee for market orders.



"The feedback from experienced traders has been very positive, with many already taking advantage of our near-zero fees, wide range of available assets, and seamless integration with their Revolut accounts," says Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut's head of product for crypto exchange. “With the expansion of Revolut X, we’re aiming to make a real impact in the crypto trading space and offer a strong alternative to some of the more established platforms.”



He says the firm will take a compliance-first approach to its crypto offerings across the EU.

Aligned with its core banking services, Revolut is making a strong play for crypto market share.

In September, the firm rolled out dedicated crypto payment cards for spending on everyday items. Integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, the new virtual cards enable users to pay in person and online for shopping using crypto, from big budget items to everyday essentials, such as the daily commute and morning coffee.



The crypto-friendly bank has also signalled its ambitions to launch its own stablecoin, competing with the likes of Paypal, Ripple, BitGo and Circle for market share.