Crypto.com to launch card in Bahrain and expand across GCC region

After securing a principal licence with Mastercard, Crypto.com customers will now be able to use their card at over 150 million in-store and online locations worldwide.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Crypto.com users can fund their cards through the app using e-money wallets or third party-issued credit and debit cards. The product will also be available across all five Crypto.com card tiers, including Black Obsidian, offering rewards of up to 8% on spending and denominated in USD.

Karl Mohan, general manager APAC and MEA of Crypto.com, says: "We’re really proud to be partnering with Mastercard, a global technology leader in the payments industry, and utilising our recently issued Payment Service Provider licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain to launch our world-renowned prepaid card to our users in Bahrain and beyond. Mastercard has shown its support for the digital assets industry by creating a robust card programme service that’s specifically tailored for our customers, allowing us to expand our product offering into new markets whilst proving our continued commitment to the highest levels of security and compliance."

Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development, EEMEA, Mastercard, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com as a Mastercard Principal Member. The programme provides a wide range of benefits and opportunities beyond the direct issuance of Mastercards. Crypto.com will now have access to our global network, enabling transactions wherever Mastercard is accepted, our innovative payment solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, and our comprehensive tools for enhancing transaction security and fraud protection."