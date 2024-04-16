Crypto.com makes major hiring push

After significant layoffs in 2022 and 2023, crypto exchange Crypto.com is embarking on a hiring spree that could add 1400 staffers to its headcount.

Since November, Crypto.com has already brought in 700 people, with plans to add 500 more in customer services roles and 200 in corporate positions, CEO Kris Marszalek tells Bloomberg.



The spree comes as the sector rebounds from a crypto winter that saw many major firms take an axe to their workforce amid the FTX collapse fallout and wider economic headwinds.



In January 2023, Marszalek singled out the FTX debacle when announcing that Crypto.com would reduce its headcount by 20%. That round of cuts came months after a 250-job clear-out.



However, with digital asset prices booming and Bitcoin gearing up for its halving, Crypto.com is planning to triple its registered users from its current 80 million mark.



Marszalek tells Bloomberg the firm is hiring to support this but will proceed “slowly, thoughtfully, and strategically," adding: “We’ve learned that we didn’t actually move faster just by increasing headcount.”