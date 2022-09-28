Crypto.com receives regulatory approval in France

Crypto.com has achieved registration as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

The cryptocurrency platform reports that it went through rigorous review, particularly around the topics of anti-money laundering and combatting terrorism financing, before receiving regulatory approval.

This approval comes after Crypto.com received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval in the UK as a cryptoassets business, and Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea.

“The European market is central to the long-term growth and success of Crypto.com and we are tremendously proud to now receive registration in France from the AMF,” commented Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the AMF and the ACPR as we introduce our products and services in France, offering users a comprehensive, safe and secure crypto platform.”