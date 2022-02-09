Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

WorldPay Crypto.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto.com bids for global expansion with Worldpay support

Crypto.com bids for global expansion with Worldpay support

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has called in Worldpay as a blockchain validator and provider of global merchant acquiring services.

Fast-growing Crypto.com serves more than 10 million customers, offering an app, Visa card and exchange for buying and spending in over 250 cryptocurrencies.

FIS-owned Worldpay becomes a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain, a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses. In addition, Worldpay will process card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies.

“By becoming a validator of our Crypto.org Chain and providing its best-in-class global merchant acquiring services, Worldpay will greatly contribute to our vision of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone,” says Kris Marszalek, CEO, Crypto.com.

Related Companies

WorldPay Crypto.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
FIS to buy Worldpay for $35 billion

FIS to buy Worldpay for $35 billion

Cryptocurrency Visa card startup buys Crypto.com domain

Cryptocurrency Visa card startup buys Crypto.com domain

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Accenture-led consortium to build new UAE instant payments platform

  3. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  4. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  5. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?