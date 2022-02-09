Crypto.com bids for global expansion with Worldpay support

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has called in Worldpay as a blockchain validator and provider of global merchant acquiring services.

Fast-growing Crypto.com serves more than 10 million customers, offering an app, Visa card and exchange for buying and spending in over 250 cryptocurrencies.



FIS-owned Worldpay becomes a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain, a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses. In addition, Worldpay will process card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies.



“By becoming a validator of our Crypto.org Chain and providing its best-in-class global merchant acquiring services, Worldpay will greatly contribute to our vision of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone,” says Kris Marszalek, CEO, Crypto.com.