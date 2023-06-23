Crypto.com gets licence in Spain

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has been granted virtual asset service provider (Vasp) registration by the Bank of Spain.

The move will allow the firm to offer crypto trading and payment services in Spain.

It comes on the back of a spate of approvals from international central banks and regulators in recent months, in Singapore, the UK, France, Australia, the UAE, Cayman Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Canada and the US.

The Spanish licence was granted after a “comprehensive review” of Crypto.com’s anti money laundering processes.

These processes have proved to be a sticking point for some crypto firms when seeking regulatory approval, a point not lost on Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek.

“Receiving the VASP registration from the Bank of Spain is the latest testament to our commitment to compliance and eagerness to work with regulators and public officials in responsibly advancing crypto and blockchain technology,” said Marszalek.