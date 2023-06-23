Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Crypto.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Money Laundering Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto.com gets licence in Spain

Crypto.com gets licence in Spain

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has been granted virtual asset service provider (Vasp) registration by the Bank of Spain.

 

The move will allow the firm to offer crypto trading and payment services in Spain.

It comes on the back of a spate of approvals from international central banks and regulators in recent months, in Singapore, the UK, France, Australia, the UAE, Cayman Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Canada and the US.

The Spanish licence was granted after a “comprehensive review” of Crypto.com’s anti money laundering processes.

These processes have proved to be a sticking point for some crypto firms when seeking regulatory approval, a point not lost on Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek.

“Receiving the VASP registration from the Bank of Spain is the latest testament to our commitment to compliance and eagerness to work with regulators and public officials in responsibly advancing crypto and blockchain technology,” said Marszalek.

 

 

Related Companies

Crypto.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Money Laundering Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - SME - Fintech startups (APAC and Africa) - India 24 June, 2023, 10:18Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Surprise to see Company top management exhibit commitment to compliance and regulations as I have seen most of the developed countries companies always share adveristy in terms of compliance and rules of the land.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Trending

Related News
Crypto.com slashes 20% of global workforce
/crypto

Crypto.com slashes 20% of global workforce

Crypto.com receives regulatory approval in France
/crypto

Crypto.com receives regulatory approval in France

Crypto.com bids for global expansion with Worldpay support

09 Feb 2022

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023