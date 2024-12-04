/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Mastercard agrees to £200m settlement for fee overcharging

It has been reported that claimants had been seeking £10 billion in compensation for alleged overcharging over several years.

  1 1 comment

Mastercard agrees to &#163;200m settlement for fee overcharging

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Mastercard was facing a lawsuit brought by consumer champion Walter Merricks on behalf of approximately 46 million adults in the UK, and the case became the first mass consumer action to be approved in the country in 2021 after five years of exploration by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) and the UK Supreme Court. 

As reported by Reuters, a Mastercard spokesperson said in a statement that they are "pleased to have reached an agreement in principle to put this case behind us." Merricks adds: "I am very pleased that after nearly nine years of litigation with Mastercard, I have agreed a settlement that I believe will deliver meaningful compensation to class members who choose to come forward to participate in the distribution of the damages."

Mastercard and Visa accounted for around 95% of all debit and credit card payments in the UK in 2024, and earlier this year, the Payment System Regulator (PSR) stepped back from imposing financial penalties despite evidence that the firms are running an effective duopoly in the supply of services to merchants.

The watchdog's market review into card sheme and processing fees concluded that there is currently "no effective competition preventing the two biggest schemes raising prices" and that the supply of services to merchants is "not working well".

At the time, the PSR also found that over the past five years, and after taking account of volume changes, Mastercard and Visa have increased their scheme and processing fees by more than 30% in real terms. "There is little evidence that the quality of service has improved at the same rate," said the PSR.

 

Sponsored New Event Report – Natural Capital Finance
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Mastercard

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

So, are the UK  plaitiffs getting GBP 4 each less litigation costs? if so, the distrubution of the takings likely cost more than the sum.

Related news

/payments

EPI enrolls 14 million users to wero wallet

/payments

Mastercard MTN connects to JP Morgan's Kinexys Digital Payments for settlement

/security

Mastercard aims to kill passwords and manual card entry by 2030

/payments

NatWest rolls out mobile virtual corporate cards for business expenses

/ai

Mastercard rolls out first of a suite of GenAI assistants

/payments

Mastercard expands platform to help fintechs launch card programmes

/sibos

Sibos: Financial institutions are “nowhere near” 2027 G20 targets

/people

Former CEOs of Mastercard and Vanquis join Pockit board

/startups

LatAm payment startup Akua lands $4.3 million seed investment

[Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the USFinextra Promoted[Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the US

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept