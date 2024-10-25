Mastercard expands platform to help fintechs launch card programmes

After a launch in Latin America earlier this year, Mastercard has brought its Product Express platform to a host of new markets, enabling fintechs to roll out a card programme in a matter of days.

Product Express lets fintechs select the product that best meets their needs, choose plan-certified partners ready to implement, and track progress across all steps to be completed by all parties.



This, says Mastercard, allows them to drastically reduce the time to market and launch card programs in as fast as 15 days.



Within the first year of launch, Mastercard has brought onto the platform BIN Sponsors, processors and programme managers like Blusalt, Episode Six, FOO, Giftstarr, i2c, Nymcard, Optimus, Paymentology and Wema Bank.



Following a rollout in some Latin American markets earlier this year, the platform is now going live in Africa and Middle East, Europe, North America, and more LatAm markets.



Jennifer Premisler, SVP, fintech solutions, Mastercard, says: “We are thrilled to be expanding the reach of the Product Express to more partners, more regions and more solutions. By creating a better experience for all parties, we foster innovation and reduce time to market.”