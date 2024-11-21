/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Mastercard MTN connects to JP Morgan's Kinexys Digital Payments for settlement

Mastercard has connected its Multi-Token Network (MTN) to JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments rail for B2B cross-border payments settlement.

  0 Be the first to comment

Mastercard MTN connects to JP Morgan&#39;s Kinexys Digital Payments for settlement

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Unveiled last year, Mastercard's MTN is a platform of programmable payment services built on a private blockchain.

It is now connecting to Kinexys Digital Payments, a payment rail powering real-time value transfer using commercial bank money, offered through JP Morgan's recently rebranded blockchain business.

By integrating MTN's connectivity with Kinexys Digital Payments, mutual customers of the two will be able to settle B2B transactions through a single API integration.

Raj Dhamodharan, EVP, blockchain and digital assets, Mastercard, says: "By bringing together the power and connectivity of Mastercard’s MTN with Kinexys Digital Payments, we are unlocking greater speed and settlement capabilities for the entire value chain."

Sponsored [Webinar] Unifying Card Programmes: The cost-reduction imperative
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Mastercard JP Morgan

Channels

/cryptocurrency /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

blockchain

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming MandatesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept