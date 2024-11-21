Mastercard MTN connects to JP Morgan's Kinexys Digital Payments for settlement

Mastercard has connected its Multi-Token Network (MTN) to JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments rail for B2B cross-border payments settlement.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Unveiled last year, Mastercard's MTN is a platform of programmable payment services built on a private blockchain.



It is now connecting to Kinexys Digital Payments, a payment rail powering real-time value transfer using commercial bank money, offered through JP Morgan's recently rebranded blockchain business.



By integrating MTN's connectivity with Kinexys Digital Payments, mutual customers of the two will be able to settle B2B transactions through a single API integration.



Raj Dhamodharan, EVP, blockchain and digital assets, Mastercard, says: "By bringing together the power and connectivity of Mastercard’s MTN with Kinexys Digital Payments, we are unlocking greater speed and settlement capabilities for the entire value chain."