Mastercard rolls out first of a suite of GenAI assistants

Mastercard has launched a GenAI-based digital assistant designed to speed up customer onboarding.

The product is the first of a suite of agent tools being built by Mastercard in a collaboration with DataBricks.

The vendor's Data Intelligence Platform includes core functionalities like a chat-based assistant user interface, source management and learning with human feedback.

"The program ensures that new knowledge agents are continuously trained on Mastercard’s trusted, proprietary data sets while always operating under the company’s rigorous AI and data governance principles and standards," says the card scheme. "The effort also removes the friction associated with vetting and procuring third-party solutions, further streamlining operations."

The product onboarding assistant automates routine tasks and answers customer’s critical questions during onboarding by utilising a large language model with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and fine-tuning. Using Mastercard’s existing onboarding documentation as its knowledge base, RAG locates the accurate information needed to respond to user prompts. 

The tool also employs a human-in-the-loop approach to integrate feedback from subject matter experts, reinforcing continuous learning and ensuring accuracy in the agent’s responses.

