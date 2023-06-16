BBVA taps AWS for new data platform

BBVA has selected Amazon Web Services analytics and AI technology for a new data platform that will provide a secure repository of the Spanish bank's operations and customer data.

AWS Lake Formation and Amazon DataZone will be used for building, managing, and securing access to the data platform, ensuring data governance and compliance.



The bank says that by combining data lakes and data warehouses, the platform will provide business units with a unified view of their data and access to more efficient processing, analysis, and insights.



Meanwhile, Amazon SageMaker will enable more than 1000 data scientists at the BBVA AI Factory, and other data specialised units to build, train, and deploy machine learning models for any use case and to analyse data more efficiently.



In addition, the platform will offer "unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and efficiency" in managing vast amounts of data for more than 2,800 data engineers and architects, says the bank.



BBVA will gain access to AWS generative AI capabilities and large language models, including Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundational models available via an API, to explore the potential of advanced technologies.



Ricardo Oliver, global head, data engineering, BBVA, says: “By embracing the power of AWS for our data strategy, we are improving our data management capabilities, making data available for everyone and leveraging AWS analytical capabilities to boost the impact of our data projects.



"This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our objective of becoming a true data- and AI-driven digital organization.”