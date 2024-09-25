Soc Gen strikes digital assets partnership

French bank Societe Generale has announced a collaboration with crypto custodian and broker Bitpanda designed to accelerate the adoption of digital assets.

The first phase of the partnership will be focused on the stablecoin created by the bank's digital assets unit SG-FORGE.

The EUR CoinVertible will be listed on Bitpanda's platform and made available to retail investors in the coming weeks.

“EUR based stablecoins are essential to the future of digital assets in Europe," said Bitpanda deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad. "The landscape is changing, integration with traditional finance is increasing, and fully regulated stablecoins are the bridge that will make it possible. We will work with Societe Generale-FORGE to bring that future one step closer.”

“This partnership is a crucial step towards achieving our vision of making stablecoins a core component of the global financial system. Together with Bitpanda, we are confident in our ability to offer European users a stable, secure, and accessible digital currency" said Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of SG-FORGE

