Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen lists stablecoin on BitStamp

SocGen lists stablecoin on BitStamp

The digital asset unit of French lender Societe Generale has listed its newly-minted Euro-based stablecoin on crypto exchange BitStamp.

With the listing, investors in the cryptoasset ecosystem as well as traditional financial markets participants will be able to operate transactions based on the EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) asset.

The bank says the stablecoin will help meet demand for a robust settlement and store-of-value asset for on-chain transactions and for cash pooling and cash management activities, alongside enhanced collateral management.

In an effort to ensure liquidity, the bank has appointed FlowDesk as a market maker for EURCV-EUR and EURCV-USDT trading pairs on BitStamp

Jean-Marc Stenger, chief executive officer, SG-Forge, says: “As the first EUR stablecoin to be issued by a fully regulated subsidiary of a global bank, this is an exciting moment for our industry as we move towards our mission of mainstream adoption of crypto. Stablecoins bridge the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies - offering the best of both worlds due to their stability and on-chain feature set - whilst also supporting our goal of increased financial inclusion."

The public roll out follows the successful completion of a green bond transaction that utilised EURCV with AXA Investment Management earlier this week.

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[On-Demand Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Related News
AXA IM completes first market transaction using stablecoins
/crypto

AXA IM completes first market transaction using stablecoins

How stable are stablecoins? Not very says the BIS
/crypto

How stable are stablecoins? Not very says the BIS

UK rule makers set out roadmap for regulating stablecoins

06 Nov

PayPal receives SEC subpoena over stablecoin

03 Nov

Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered pilot network for stablecoins and CBDCs

26 Oct

ECB paints PayPal's stablecoin as new bogeyman in CBDC race

04 Sep

Trending

  1. Swift connects instant payment systems to bring 24/7 processing across borders

  2. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  3. Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

  4. Apple and Goldman Sachs set for breakup - WSJ

  5. Main trends in blockchain and crypto in 2024: A great year

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?