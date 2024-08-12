/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Amazon and Barclays launch co-branded credit card

Amazon and Barclays have come together to launch a perks-loaded co-branded credit card in the UK.

The new card enables customers to earn rewards on everyday spending, which can be redeemed for gift cards on Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Barclaycard customers earn 1% rewards on all Amazon purchases, 0.5% rewards on everyday spending outside Amazon for the first 12 months, and 0.25% after that. Amazon Prime members also get 2% back from all spending with Amazon during designated shopping event days, including Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Prime Day.

Customers can track their rewards balance and redeem their rewards for Amazon gift cards in the Barclaycard app. The card has no annual fee, and customers currently receive a £20 Amazon.co.uk gift card when their application is approved.

The Amazon Barclaycard is the latest partnership between Amazon and Barclays, which includes ‘Instalments’ by Barclays in the UK - a reusable credit account that lets Amazon customers spread the cost of purchases over £100 across fixed monthly payments.

Separately, Banco Santander and Amazon have begun the roll out of a rewards-based Visa credit card for German consumers.

