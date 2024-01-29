Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Amazon Mexico adds Kueski BNPL payment option

Amazon has added buy now, pay later outfit Kueski as a payments option for shoppers in Mexico.

Amazon customers who choose to use Kueski Pay for their purchase will be able to select plans of up to 12 bi-weekly instalments via a linked bank account, debit card or cash on affiliate networks.

Kueski says the partnership will open up Amazon to new shoppers in a country where more than 60% of adults are still unbanked and over 70% does not have a credit card.

Karen Pepper, head, digital payments, Amazon Mexico, says: “Paying in bi-weekly instalments with Kueski Pay is Amazon's latest initiative to provide customers in Mexico with access to affordable payment methods, and expanding Amazon's secure financing offers with a simple fee structure demonstrating our commitment that Amazon is for everyone.”

