Amazon Mexico adds Kueski BNPL payment option

Amazon has added buy now, pay later outfit Kueski as a payments option for shoppers in Mexico.

Amazon customers who choose to use Kueski Pay for their purchase will be able to select plans of up to 12 bi-weekly instalments via a linked bank account, debit card or cash on affiliate networks.



Kueski says the partnership will open up Amazon to new shoppers in a country where more than 60% of adults are still unbanked and over 70% does not have a credit card.



Karen Pepper, head, digital payments, Amazon Mexico, says: “Paying in bi-weekly instalments with Kueski Pay is Amazon's latest initiative to provide customers in Mexico with access to affordable payment methods, and expanding Amazon's secure financing offers with a simple fee structure demonstrating our commitment that Amazon is for everyone.”