Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Two more Wirecard executives implicated in widening financial scandal

German prosecutors have charged a further two Wirecard executives with wrong-doing in the lead up to the collapse of the once starried fintech company.

Be the first to comment

Two more Wirecard executives implicated in widening financial scandal

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Alexander von Knoop, who served as finance chief of the disgraced online payments company, and Susanne Steidl, its board member for product development, have been charged with several counts of embezzlement, the state prosecutor's office said.

Von Knoop has also been charged with aiding and abetting embezzlement, it added in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that two executives waved through questionable loans and other payments despite obvious red flags.

"Wirecard AG suffered losses of several hundred million euros as a result of all these breaches of trust," the prosecutor's office said.

Von Knoop and Steidl join other top executives facing criminal charges, including CEO Markus Braun, deputy finance chief Stephan von Erffa and Wirecard's Asia representative Oliver Bellenhaus.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Wirecard

Channels

/retail banking /payments /people

Keywords

legal

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Lawyers of Wirecard boss Braun down tools due to lack of funds

/regulation

Wirecard whistleblower launches confidential reporting tool

/people

Former Wirecard man Marsalek named in Russia spy case

/regulation

EY hit with German audit ban over Wirecard work

/payments

Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

/regulation

Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin

[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App ExperienceFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept