Two more Wirecard executives implicated in widening financial scandal

German prosecutors have charged a further two Wirecard executives with wrong-doing in the lead up to the collapse of the once starried fintech company.

Alexander von Knoop, who served as finance chief of the disgraced online payments company, and Susanne Steidl, its board member for product development, have been charged with several counts of embezzlement, the state prosecutor's office said.



Von Knoop has also been charged with aiding and abetting embezzlement, it added in a statement.



Prosecutors allege that two executives waved through questionable loans and other payments despite obvious red flags.



"Wirecard AG suffered losses of several hundred million euros as a result of all these breaches of trust," the prosecutor's office said.



Von Knoop and Steidl join other top executives facing criminal charges, including CEO Markus Braun, deputy finance chief Stephan von Erffa and Wirecard's Asia representative Oliver Bellenhaus.