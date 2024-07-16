BUX offloads UK subsidiary to APM Capital

BUX Holding has sold its UK business BUX Financial Services Limited (BFS) to Asseta Holding, the parent company of UAE-based investment firm APM Capital.

BFS is a UK-based investment firm licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), offering CFDs and spread betting to both retail and professional clients.



The sale of BFS is a subsequent step in the divestment strategy of BUX Holding after the sale of its Netherlands based business to ABN Amro.



“We are in the process of divesting all the remaining regulated subsidiaries of BUX Holding,” says Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX Holding. “With the sale of the Netherlands, and now the UK based business, only the Cyprus based business remains.”



The divestment strategy follows a challenging year for the Dutch firm after a potential €100 million buyout by N26 was abandoned, leading to layoffs and the firm's earlier withdrawal of its full-service brokerage from the UK.



The acquisition of BFS is a significant move in the ongoing international expansion plans of Asseta Holding.



Disha Rajdev, co-founder of APM Capital, states: "The UK market is a crucial component of our expansion strategy, and BFS’s strong reputation and client-centric approach align perfectly with our vision. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at BFS to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."



Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.