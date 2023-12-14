ABN Amro acquires European neobroker BUX

ABN Amro is to acquire European neobroker Bux, strengthening its footprint in the retail investment space.

BUX enables its one 500,000 users to invest in fractional shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies, or put their investing on a monthly autopilot with a BUX Savings Plan. The neobroker is currently available in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Ireland.



The acqusition comes at the end of a challening year for the Dutch firm after a potential €100 million buyout by N26 was abandoned, leading to layoffs and the firm's withdrawal from the UK.



An early investor in BUX, the Dutch bank played a part in developing the firm's fractional ETP trading technology through a direct relationship with ABN Amro Clearing Bank.



Annerie Vreugdenhil, ABN Amro’s chief commercial officer personal & business banking, says: “It’s a lot more common now for people to start thinking well ahead about their financial future and to take control of it themselves. Over the past few years, BUX has excelled in helping clients who want to do exactly this. Welcoming BUX into the ABN Amro family will create a unique combination of innovative user-friendliness and financial strength, stability and expertise - a powerful foundation for future growth (in the private investment domain), both for our clients and for the bank itself.”



He describes the acquisition as additional growth investment for BUX, enabling ambitious long-term scaling and innovation, fortified by ABN Amro’s vast resources and infrastructure.



Interestingly, the acquisition does not encompass BUX’s cryptocurrency activities, reflecting the cautious approach of regulated banks to the crypto space. The implications for the future of the product remains unclear.



The transaction is subject to approval by the regulator and is expected to be finalised in 2024. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.