Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro BUX

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro acquires European neobroker BUX

ABN Amro acquires European neobroker BUX

ABN Amro is to acquire European neobroker Bux, strengthening its footprint in the retail investment space.

BUX enables its one 500,000 users to invest in fractional shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies, or put their investing on a monthly autopilot with a BUX Savings Plan. The neobroker is currently available in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Ireland.

The acqusition comes at the end of a challening year for the Dutch firm after a potential €100 million buyout by N26 was abandoned, leading to layoffs and the firm's withdrawal from the UK.

An early investor in BUX, the Dutch bank played a part in developing the firm's fractional ETP trading technology through a direct relationship with ABN Amro Clearing Bank.

Annerie Vreugdenhil, ABN Amro’s chief commercial officer personal & business banking, says: “It’s a lot more common now for people to start thinking well ahead about their financial future and to take control of it themselves. Over the past few years, BUX has excelled in helping clients who want to do exactly this. Welcoming BUX into the ABN Amro family will create a unique combination of innovative user-friendliness and financial strength, stability and expertise - a powerful foundation for future growth (in the private investment domain), both for our clients and for the bank itself.”

He describes the acquisition as additional growth investment for BUX, enabling ambitious long-term scaling and innovation, fortified by ABN Amro’s vast resources and infrastructure.

Interestingly, the acquisition does not encompass BUX’s cryptocurrency activities, reflecting the cautious approach of regulated banks to the crypto space. The implications for the future of the product remains unclear.

The transaction is subject to approval by the regulator and is expected to be finalised in 2024. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Related Companies

ABN Amro BUX

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
ABN Amro merges fintech venture fund with Motive Partners
/startups

ABN Amro merges fintech venture fund with Motive Partners

ABN Amro sells stake in payments joint venture to Fiserv
/payments

ABN Amro sells stake in payments joint venture to Fiserv

ABN Amro registers digital green bond on blockchain

13 Sep

BUX consolidates position in Spain with acquisition of Ninety Nine's retail brokerage

05 Dec 2022

Neo-broker Bux names ex-ABN Amro Clearing exec van Rens COO

02 Jun 2022

Dutch neo-broker BUX raises $80 million

22 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  2. Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

  3. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  4. BlackRock rolls out GenAI to staff and clients

  5. Amazon ditches Venmo

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023