Channels
News
Related Companies

ABN Amro BUX

People

Channels

Retail banking
Neo-broker Bux names ex-ABN Amro Clearing exec van Rens COO

European neo-broker Bux has appointed former ABN Amro Clearing executive Niek van Rens chief operating officer.

Van Rens has over twenty years of experience in the trading, execution and post trade world, including almost a decade as global head of innovation at ABN Amro Clearing.

In that role, he worked with Bux on several projects, notably infrastructure for fractional investing, assisting with the introduction of the feature on the Bux Zero platform.

Bux, which raised $80 million in funding last year, claims over 700,000 clients in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain.

Says van Rens: "The modern investor desperately needs accessible ways to build a better financial future. That's why BUX's mission is close to my heart.

"In my new role, together with my team, I want to focus on operational efficiency that can facilitate explosive growth, and to innovate further in order to better serve customer needs. I’m really looking forward to getting started."

ABN Amro

Related News
Dutch neo-broker BUX raises $80 million
