Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BUX Ninety Nine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BUX consolidates position in Spain with acquisition of Ninety Nine&#39;s retail brokerage

BUX consolidates position in Spain with acquisition of Ninety Nine's retail brokerage

Dutch neobroker BUX has stregthened its position in Spain with the acquisition of the retail brokerage arm of B2B embedded finance platform Ninety Nine.

BUX enables its one million users to invest in fractional shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies, or put their investing on a monthly autopilot with a BUX Savings Plan. The neobroker is currently available in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Ireland.

The acquisition of Ninety Nine's retail brokerage unit will remove a key competitor from the Spanish market, where the firm launched its BUX Zero trading app in November 2021.

Yorick Naeff, CEO at BUX, comments: "Thanks to this acquisition, Ninety Nine users will have access to a wide range of services provided by BUX, such as investing in Spanish, European and US stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, fractional investing and the BUX Savings Plan."

Upon completion, Ninety Nine will focus exclusively on the B2B market, providing the technology for fintechs to launch retail investing services for US and European equities, ETF and Cryptos

Javier Sanz Álvarez, CEO and founder of Ninety Nine, says: "We have been working for over a year and a half on our B2B strategy, and while it was a difficult decision, we have decided to focus all our efforts on it. However, our clients are still very important to us so we have been working with BUX to provide them with a great alternative to continue investing, including two free shares as a welcome gift, free migration to the BUX platform, and fees almost 50% lower than current ones."

Related Companies

BUX Ninety Nine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Neo-broker Bux names ex-ABN Amro Clearing exec van Rens COO
/people

Neo-broker Bux names ex-ABN Amro Clearing exec van Rens COO

Dutch neo-broker BUX raises $80 million
/retail

Dutch neo-broker BUX raises $80 million

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023