Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Ant Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

BNP Paribas is collaborating with China's Ant international on a range of initiatives to boost cross-border payment services for merchants and consumers in Europe.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) BNP Paribas agreed to work with Ant International to enable thousands of merchants that use the French bank's acquiring service across Europe to accept payments from more than 25 international mobile partners via Alipay+.

The two sides also agreed to work together to strengthen WorldFirst’s participation in the Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa) scheme. WorldFirst, Ant International’s one-stop digital payment and financial services platform for global businesses, will reinforce its participation in Sepa to enable businesses to make online cross-border payments and fund transfers more seamlessly across Europe.

BNP Paribas will sponsor WorldFirst’s participation in the Sepa scheme, providing expertise and products to expedite its integration and onboarding onto Sepa.

In addition, BNP Paribas will explore innovations in tokenised deposits for global treasury management via Ant's blockchain-based Whale platform. The collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and speed of global fund settlements through the use of tokenised deposits.

Ant International will leverage BNP Paribas’ infrastructure to further develop its Whale platform to improve the efficiency and transparency of fund movement between bank accounts for better global liquidity management.

Pierre Fersztand, global head of cash management, payments, trade solutions & factoring at BNP Paribas added: “This new agreement with Ant International deepens a long-term collaboration that started in 2016 when Alipay+ was rolled-out in Europe. This is a key step in bolstering our service offering while leveraging on each other’s strengths to offer our clients the best service when it comes to cross-border payments. Additionally, we are keen to foster innovation with such a key player to develop tomorrow’s treasury management standards.”

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Ant Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Trending

Related News
Ant Group acquires Dutch payments vendor MultiSafePay
/payments

Ant Group acquires Dutch payments vendor MultiSafePay

BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership
/payments

BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

01 Nov 2023

BNP Paribas launches fintech for marketplace payments

19 Oct 2023

BNP Paribas moves into B2B BNPL with Hokodo

16 Mar 2023

BNP Paribas partners Libeo for e-invoicing

18 Jan 2023

Trending

  1. Developing HSBC&#39;s Zing app: The role played by Visa, Currencycloud and Tink

  2. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  3. Divido calls in the administrators

  4. Banco Santander and Google offer free AI training for everyone

  5. Banks in Singapore to phase out One-Time Passwords

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk