Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNP Paribas

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNP Paribas launches fintech for marketplace payments

BNP Paribas launches fintech for marketplace payments

BNP Paribas, in collaboration with Startup Studio 321, has launched a standalon fintech for orchestrating marketplace payments.

Operating through a full service plug-in API, the new venture, dubbed Panto, is targeting European B2C e-commerce players, in particular the marketplaces that are BNP Paribas customers. At a later stage, the fintech could extend to the European B2B and C2C markets, with international sellers.

Neil Pein, head of payments transformation and new digital businesses, BNP Paribas, comments: "With Panto, we aim to contribute to the creation of a leading player for marketplaces and, moreover, in the platformisation of commerce. For its launch, Panto can count on the strength of BNP Paribas, present across the entire payment value chain."

Guillaume Massis, ex-Intuit and co-founder of mobile payments fintech Airtag, has been appointed CEO of the startup.

"From the outset, we've set ourselves the highest industry standards in terms of integration, functionality and technology, at a competitive price," he says of the new venture. "Although there is a lot of competition in this market, it remains vast and continues to grow. We developed a first complete beta version in 6 months. With the support of BNP Paribas at our side since Panto's creation, we look forward to a similar dynamic commercial launch phase."

Panto is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2024. Until payment institution approval is obtained, the fintech will operate as an agent of BNP Paribas.

Earlier this year, rival french bank Societe Generale signed a deal with Lemonway to deliver payment services to large corporates launching B2B marketplaces in Western Europe.

Related Companies

BNP Paribas

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS[New Report] Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Trending

Related News
BNP Paribas in talks to takeover Orange Bank
/retail

BNP Paribas in talks to takeover Orange Bank

SocGen and Lemonway join forces to service corporate B2B marketplaces
/payments

SocGen and Lemonway join forces to service corporate B2B marketplaces

BNP Paribas moves into B2B BNPL with Hokodo

16 Mar

BNP Paribas partners Libeo for e-invoicing

18 Jan

Trending

  1. FCA and Modulr agree customer onboarding restrictions

  2. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  3. UAE to launch national domestic card scheme

  4. SEC head warns AI could cause financial crisis

  5. China opens CBDC industrial park

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024