Ant Group acquires Dutch payments vendor MultiSafePay

China's Ant Group has acquired Dutch payments firm MultiSafepay as it expands further into Western markets.

The deal will see MultiSafePay integrated with Antom, an Ant International subsidiary which currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies.



MultiSafepay serves merchants with omnichannel payment services connecting over 40 international payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, BNPL, and mobile an internet banking,



In addition to equipping the Dutch payments group with a multitude of reliable payment options, Antom also brings a suite of marketing and digitalization services for local and regional businesses to the combination.



Gary Liu, general manager of Antom Global says: “SMEs are the pillar of regional and global prosperity. With digital innovations, we look forward to building together more secure, flexible and efficient payment solutions with cross-sector partners, for small businesses to thrive in a truly inclusive and sustainable global commerce ecosystem.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although earlier rumours about the combination suggested a price tag approaching $200 million.