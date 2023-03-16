Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BNP Paribas moves into B2B BNPL with Hokodo

BNP Paribas moves into B2B BNPL with Hokodo

BNP Paribas is moving into the B2B buy now, pay later space through a partnership with fintech Hokodo.

Built specifically for large multinationals, the BNPL app is integrated with existing checkout systems and provides instant buyer approval through a real-time credit decision process.

The full service includes proprietary credit decisioning, transaction financing, credit and fraud insurance, collections through an eMandate and dunning, as well as different financing options available to better fit merchants' needs.

Lionel Joubaud, global head of factoring at BNP Paribas, says: “After decades of successful development of our European factoring franchise, we are thrilled to announce a new generation solution for our customers wishing to increase their B2B digital sales. Together with Hokodo, BNP Paribas brings the best of its cash management and factoring expertise to offer this state-of-the-art buy now, pay later solution.”

