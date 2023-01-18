BNP Paribas partners Libeo for e-invoicing

BNP Paribas is preparing for upcoming rule changes that will make electronic invoices mandatory in France by integrating technology from vendor Libeo into its services for corporate customers.

From July 1 2024, e-invoices will be mandatory for most business transactions in France.



The lender is responding by integrating the Libeo invoice management tool, meaning its business customers will be able to receive, manage and pay invoices electronically.



In addition, they will benefit from instant payments through the integration of BNP Paribas' dedicated API in Libeo.



Marc Espagnon, head, payments and cash management, BNP Paribas, says: "Together, we are joining forces to enable business owners to remain efficient and competitive in their activities."